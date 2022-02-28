Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses

Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX, +1.72% were down 6.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company fell short of revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. Novavax on Monday reported $222.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was $331.8 million. The company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is its only authorized or approved therapy; it recently received authorization in several regions, including the European Union, New Zealand, and the U.K. (The shot is currently under review in the U.S.) Novavax's stock has tumbled 65.3% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO