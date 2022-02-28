ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses

By Jonathan Block
 8 days ago
Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and...

