Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses
Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and...seekingalpha.com
Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and...seekingalpha.com
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.https://seekingalpha.com
Comments / 0