Japan stays top holder of U.S. securities, followed by the U.K.

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Japan continued to hold the most U.S. securities of any foreign country as of June 30, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury disclosed on Monday. The survey said...

