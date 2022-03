Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have taken the NBA by storm this season. After flirting with the playoffs his rookie season, and making them by knocking off the Golden State Warriors -- in San Francisco -- in the play-in tournament in his second season, Morant has taken the full leap to superstardom in 2021-22, becoming an All-Star starter and first-team All-NBA candidate while leading the Grizzlies to a top-three seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO