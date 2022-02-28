ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NC ABC stores remove Russian liquor products from store shelves

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V5BR_0eRepM6100

QUEEN CITY NEWS – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced sanctions on Monday targeting Russian entities over the country’s Ukraine invasion.

In response, ABC announced they are immediately removing Russian-produced special-order liquor products from shelves and will continue to review if more terminations are necessary.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy, and their freedom.”

The executive order covers the following.

  • Alcohol Sales : The North Carolina ABC Commission is directed to review its list of approved products for any produced by Russian Entities and to suspend the approval of such products as quickly as practicable.
  • Purchase & Contract: The Department of Administration, Division of Purchase & Contract, is directed to terminate any such contracts with Russian entities as quickly as practicable if they are identified.

Cooper says all state government agencies should immediately terminate and agreements of operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a devastating and deadly assault on its neighbor, Ukraine, last Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family looking for NC woman who went missing on trip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina family is asking for help in finding 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow. Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing. Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roy Cooper
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Stores#Ukraine#Liquor#Nc Abc#Queen City News#Russian Entities
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy