Energy Industry

Antero Resources: Our Favorite Large-Cap U.S. Natural Gas Player

 3 days ago
AR's management team has demonstrated that it is really capable of producing free cash flow. I'm not going to go into crazy details on why Antero Resources (AR) is the best name in the US large-cap natural gas land. My philosophy with any investment idea is that it should be 1)...

Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
Daily Local News

LETTER: Natural gas is a win for Pennsylvania

It is refreshing to know that Governor Tom Wolf, for the first time since taking office, chose not to include an additional tax on the natural gas industry as part of his most recent budget proposal. This is a marked change from the past seven years when, despite the numerous benefits the industry provides the Commonwealth, it was unfairly targeted for additional taxation to pay for more state spending.
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Natural Gas Market: I Have Reduced My Short Exposure But Still Maintain A Bearish Bias

This Thursday, I expect the EIA to report 1,791 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending Feb. 18. Last week (ending Feb. 18), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 2% w-o-w (from 176 to 179). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 32% below last year's level and just 2% above the 30-year average.
Seeking Alpha

Antero Resources Corporation: Why I Think The Stock Will Go Up In 2022

Antero Resources stock had over 143% return in the previous 52-week period;. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is trading at around $22.5 per share, up 27% YTD and 143.5% in the previous 12 months. The company missed its EPS target the third time in a row in 2021 with $0.33 in Q4 by over 42% and posted $0.19. However, recent favorable earnings estimate revisions, generally a precursor to an earnings beat, bode well for the company's upcoming earnings release.
Seeking Alpha

Maersk halts all container shipping to and from Russia

A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) says it will temporarily stop all container shipping to and from Russia in response to sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, will not apply to foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies. The company says it is...
Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average price target of $230.0 with a high of $274.00 and a low of $200.00.
Seeking Alpha

Self sanctioning reduces Russian crude oil exports buy ~2.5mb/d

Following significantly tighter financial sanctions announced over the weekend, and an exodus of majors from Russia, crude traders and refiners have paused purchases of Russian oil and oil products. This according to an assessment of shipping data and conversations with traders shared by Energy Intelligence. Following sanctions, price discounts for...
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer: Time To Back Up The Truck

ET's financial metrics since 2015 have improved enormously. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is one of the most controversial stocks on Seeking Alpha. Of the last 20 articles written on Seeking Alpha (as of 2/25/2022) only one has a Sell recommendation. The arguments on ET's merits, both pro and con, have...
MarketWatch

EIA data reveal a 129 billion cubic foot weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 129 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 18. Total supplies in storage stand at 1.782 trillion cubic feet. The change in stocks compared with the average weekly decline of 128 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 166 billion cubic feet. Total stocks were down 209 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 214 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, March natural gas climbed by 20.8 cents, or 4.5%, at $4.831 per million British thermal units, ahead of the contract's expiration at the end of the day's session. Prices were at $4.638 shortly before the data, finding support as Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised risks to natural-gas supplies to Europe.
Seeking Alpha

Exxon CEO sees potential for significantly higher oil prices with Russian oil disruption

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods said if there's a supply disruption of Russian crude it could lead to "significantly" higher oil prices. "I think its very difficult to know exactly where this ends up," Woods said in an interview with CNBC earlier. "Frankly if there is a significant supply disruption with respect to Russian crude, which is about 6% of the market today, that will be very difficult for the market to make up and therefore that will lead to, I think, significantly higher prices."
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Benzinga

Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same...
The Press

liquefied natural gas rail

Louisiana among states opposing Biden ban on moving liquefied natural gas by train. (The Center Square) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of 25 states in opposition to a proposed federal rule to ban natural gas transport by rail car, arguing the decision drives up energy costs and threatens national security.
