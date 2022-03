If all goes as planned, as much as 10% of the City of Madison’s electrical needs could come from a 14-acre solar array by the end of 2023. Details of a small solar farm proposal were shared Thursday evening with the Madison County Joint Planning Commission during a public hearing. Commissioners voted 7-0 in support and forwarded the project to the Madison City Council, which is expected to consider it during its meeting Wednesday, March 9.

MADISON, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO