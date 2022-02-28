ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OFR to test fire hydrants throughout March

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In an effort to continue to provide protection for Odessans and their property, the Odessa Fire Rescue will begin testing fire hydrants during the month of March. The City said the biannual testing is recommended to insure the maximum effectiveness of hydrants during emergencies.

Throughout the month firefighters will flush the hydrants, check the flow of water, as well as paint and perform routine service. Hydrants in need of repair or replacement will also be identified during the testing.

According to the City, Odessa Fire Rescue voluntarily complies with the recommended hydrant testing by the Insurance Services Office, which results in lower insurance rates for homes and businesses.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while firefighters are testing a hydrant.

Odessa, TX
Government
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted man

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.  According to a Facebook post, 26-year-old Michael Aycock is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service on a supervised release violation. Aycock was originally charged and sentenced for possession of a weapon.  If you know where Aycock can […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for suspects in Best Buy theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a group of theft suspects. According to a Facebook post, on February 26, the three people pictured below stole a laptop from Best Buy. They left the scene in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.  If you recognize any of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, ECSO arrests two

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of buying stolen catalytic converters. Crystal Delira, 33, and Mike Torres, 55, were taken into custody on March 3. They have been charged with Purchase of Stolen Catalytic Converters, a state jail felony. According to a news release, an ESCO deputy […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Spring break events taking place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring break is here for Midland Independent School District and this week there are several events taking place to keep families and students busy. A week’s worth of educational events and activities are taking place across Midland in celebration of Spring Break. We’ve gathered a list of a few places that […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

1 dead in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash took place on March 2nd at around 5:42 pm on State Highway 176 and County Road 2751. In the official release, Texas DPS reports that 28-year-old Randie Leigh Canterbury of Lenorah, Texas was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 176 facing north […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
