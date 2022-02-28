Donating to Ukraine: How to make sure you’re giving money to accredited charities

As ever, when scammers spot a crisis in the world, they are there to take advantage. It’s true after natural disasters, when scammers set up fake charities that look and sound like real ones to try to get your money. And it’s true now that millions of people want to support the Ukrainian people. If you’re one of them, take a moment to make sure your generosity really benefits the people and groups you intend.

