Donating to Ukraine: How to make sure you’re giving money to accredited charities

WSLS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the crisis in eastern Europe continues, you may feel compelled to donate to charities in an effort to help Ukraine, but the Better Business Bureau wants...

www.wsls.com

WRDW-TV

How you can donate to support the people of Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the world watches the crisis in Ukraine, many might be wondering how they can help. News outlets in the capital city of Kyiv report that Russian occupiers are not allowing the Red Cross to enter areas that have been targeted. But there are several Ukrainian organizations that are accepting donations:
AUGUSTA, GA
KOKI FOX 23

How To Help Ukraine: Ways To Make a Donation Safely

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put millions of people in harm’s way. One way you can help make a difference is by making a donation to relief efforts there. If you choose to give, money expert Clark Howard wants you to do so safely without having to worry about the many scams out there.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Bbb
Shropshire Star

Queen donates to Ukraine refugee charity appeal

The Queen is said to have made a ‘generous donation’ to the newly launched Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine. The Queen has made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal to help civilians affected by the conflict. The charity expressed its thanks to the monarch...
CHARITIES
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News4Jax.com

Giving to help in Ukraine? Get your money where you mean it to go

As ever, when scammers spot a crisis in the world, they are there to take advantage. It’s true after natural disasters, when scammers set up fake charities that look and sound like real ones to try to get your money. And it’s true now that millions of people want to support the Ukrainian people. If you’re one of them, take a moment to make sure your generosity really benefits the people and groups you intend.
CHARITIES
Grazia

This Is How To Make A Donation To The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, The United Nations has warned we are facing the 'biggest refugee crisis this century' with an estimated 1.5million people now having fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries. The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched a Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal to raise funds for refugees...
CHARITIES
WSLS

Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

WASHINGTON – Proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19. The remarks by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack.
FOREIGN POLICY
WSLS

Ukrainian family in US stays close to relatives amid fears

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanna Tverdokhlib has held her phone as if it were glued to her hand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week. When she isn't watching news on it, she is texting her cousins and close friends back home or checking their Facebook posts, hoping her cousins are still safe in the bunker underneath their Kiev apartment building, which is where they shelter when the sirens go off.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tom Handy

How you can donate cryptocurrencies to Ukraine

Cryptocurrencies have been pouring into Ukraine since the war started. As of two days ago, Ukraine has received $54 million in cryptocurrency donations. Ukrainian officials are asking for crypto donations.

