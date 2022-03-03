Rihanna! Anya Taylor-Joy! The Best Celeb Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

And so it begins! Paris Fashion Week has officially arrived — and it started off with a star-studded show. Everyone from Rihanna to Idris Elba came out to sit front row for the Off-White show, which marks the fashion house’s first presentation since founder Virgil Abloh’s death. Abloh passed away in November 2021 at age 41 following his private battle with cancer.

In honor of the late fashion designer and in support of his brand, stars hopped on planes to see the collection up close and personal in the city of love. And while the looks that graced the runway were jaw-dropping (more on that later!), the star’s street style gave Us plenty to buzz about.

Take Rihanna, for example. The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder continued to impress with her next-level maternity fashion. She was snapped in a monochromatic camel-colored ensemble, complete with an ankle-length cowhide coat and Dior Saddle Bag.

A handful of other stars followed suit, arriving in similar tones ranging from brown to beige. Be it Gigi Hadid ’s shearling coat, Kendall Jenner ’s brown leather jacket or Pharrell’s taupe trench, it was abundantly clear that neutrals were having a moment.

The show followed suit, with the majority of designs taking on black, white, brown or camel-colored hues. While the clothes would surely have given Us something to obsess about, the star-studded cast of models took the show over the top. Jenner, the Hadid sisters, Serena Williams , Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell were all tapped to walk in the show.

Naturally, fans completely lost their cool on social media. “Serena Williams walking for off-white oh yesssss Virgil you know,” a user wrote, while another said, “This off-white show .... legendary ... imagine having Gigi and Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Lais Ribeiro all in the same show. People died. I’m people.”

The collection, entitled Spaceship Earth an ‘Imaginary Experience,’ marked a new chapter for the brand. “A manifesto for his democratic and inclusive fashion revolution, this disruptive debut ‘high fashion’ collection conceived and designed by Virgil takes the establishment’s most sacred symbols and turns them on their head,” the brand wrote via Instagram.

The following day, Dior hosted a fashion week show — and the celeb street style was just as good. With everyone from Olivia Palermo to Ashley Park in attendance, there was no shortage of fabulous fashion.

To see what the stars wore to sit front row along with models' off-duty looks — and more of the fabulous fashion from Paris Fashion Week — keep scrolling!