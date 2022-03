WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking to hire new recruits but those interested in applying will only have until Tuesday to do so. "There have been no challenges in hiring, just the lack of people coming in to apply," Sgt. Babe Torres said, the Waco PD recruiting officer. "A lot of it is coming from individuals who are not asking the right questions or they ask someone who doesn't have the full details."

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO