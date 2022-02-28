ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney used humor to address his intervention on SNL

By Pete Zimmerman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian John Mulaney returned to SNL over the weekend and during his monologue...

Register Citizen

Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Conan O’Brien and More Induct John Mulaney into ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club

The group of veteran past “SNL” hosts hazed Mulaney before handing him a coveted royal blue smoking jacket with a large numeral 5 embrodered on the right breast. The sketch opened with Martin, Rudd and Bergen meeting in a private library-like setting, all wearing their jackets. As Mulaney entered the room, Bergen quips, “Let me be the first person to say, ‘Who are you?’ ” To which Mulaney responded, “If you have a niece or son who’s bad at sports, he might know who I am.”
Vulture

John Mulaney Gets Inducted Into SNL’s Five Timers Club in a Star-Studded Sketch

When no mention of John Mulaney’s induction into the Five Timers Club was made in his monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live, there was hope that the whole thing might be skated over entirely. Alas, we instead were treated to a full-length sketch starring Five Timers Club members Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, and Paul Rudd, who’s bitter that his fifth episode was half-cancelled in the midst of Omicron (according to Rudd, though, “my party was cancelled due to laziness”). Tina Fey, Conan O’Brien, and Elliott Gould (Chest Hair Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive) also make appearances. The sketch might drag on a minute too long, but the obvious charisma of its guest stars as well as the unexpectedly dark ending (Rudd has to give up his place in the Club to make space for Mulaney) makes up for it. Watch the full sketch above.
E! News

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Make Rare Joint Public Appearance at SNL After-Party

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together. Spotted: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney in their first joint public appearance as parents. After hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26, the comedian stepped out with his girlfriend to attend the show's after-party, marking the first time they have been photographed out and about since September, while the Newsroom alum was still pregnant with their first child, son Malcolm, who is now 3 months old.
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: John Mulaney Returns To Find Some Old Friends Missing

Click here to read the full article. John Mulaney will make his fifth appearance as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend, but can expect to find some changes since his last time in 2020. No wolves, for starters. (Don’t ask, just watch the promo above.) Also appearing on the Feb. 26 installment of the NBC comedy series will be musical guest LCD Soundsystem. Mulaney, a former SNL staff writer, has hosted the show four previous times:  April 14, 2018; March 2, 2019; February 29, 2020; and October 31, 2020. This week’s SNL is the first of three consecutive live episodes, with Oscar Isaac hosting on March 5 and Zoë Kravitz hosting on March 12.   More from Deadline'SNL': Oscar Isaac & Zoë Kravitz Set As March Hosts As Charli XCX Reschedules Covid Canceled Performance'SNL's Alex Moffat Signs With Mosaic For Management'Saturday Night Live' Is Target Of Latest Kanye West Song ThreatBest of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Popculture

'SNL': John Mulaney Returns for 5th Hosting Appearance With Hilariously Personal Monologue

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live this week to earn his spot in the Five-Timers Club, hosting alongside musical guest LCD Soundsystem. The variety show featured a somber start for the cold open, with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing the song "Prayer for Ukraine" as a tribute to the people who are currently defending their homeland from the Russian military.
Primetimer

John Mulaney sure was ageist in his SNL monologue the last time he hosted

In his last appearance in October 2020, "Mulaney joked about silencing his grandmother because of her age," recalls David Gittens. "He said older people should not be listened to because they’re “about to leave the restaurant.” He then told us how close he was to his grandmother — only to then dismiss her wish for a new driver’s license photograph. And that was funny because it’s laughable for older people to experience vanity, desires and emotions — you know, like real people. If Mulaney had told someone to shut up just because she was a woman, or because she was Jewish or Black, we would know he’s a bigot and no one would have laughed. But he only dismissed her because she was old. And in the current climate for comedy, that’s OK and everyone laughed." He adds: "So, to John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels and everyone associated with SNL: Yes, we get these are jokes. Yes, we get your intentions are not serious. But the consequences are. Ageism is a systematic prejudice exerted on a diverse group of people based on the sole shared characteristic of age. Ageism is the empowered abusing the disempowered. It’s bullying."
Popculture

'SNL': John Mulaney Joins the Five-Timers Club With Paul Rudd and Other Special Guests

John Mulaney has officially joined the five-timers club on Saturday Night Live. In honor of the occasion, Mulaney was inaugurated into the group by several of its famous members including Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and Candace Bergen. Mulaney joined the exclusive group during the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series, which featured LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest.
Collider

'SNL' Explores the Origins of Nickelodeon's Iconic Slime with John Mulaney

There was a time when all of us wished we could have been slimed on Nickelodeon, and now Saturday Night Live may have just killed that dream. John Mulaney came back to host the show he was a writer on for the fifth time and, in doing so, had some great sketches that brought the nostalgia — both for his past episodes and our childhoods as children of the Nickelodeon era. We're talking slime.
SFGate

John Mulaney and "SNL" Made the Case for Fancy Pet Food

If you happen to be a pet owner, what’s your go-to pet food brand? There’s a growing trend in ads for dog and cat food to emphasize the same sort of high-quality ingredients that you might find in high-end grocery items. And while that makes sense on one level — premium ingredients may well be healthier for your dog than the alternative — it’s also worth pointing out that, if left to their own devices, dogs will eat some genuinely foul things.
Primetimer

With John Mulaney as host, SNL delivered a vulnerable episode for a vulnerable time

Mulaney proved to be the right host for an episode with a somber cold open with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing "Prayer for Ukraine" days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Humor, understandably, feels hard to come by these days. But the concurrence of Mulaney attempting to find his comedic footing after a personally disorienting time and SNL trying to put on a show amid a globally disorienting week actually felt resonant. Mulaney had to reckon with the unfamiliar," says Amanda Wicks. "He lacked the panache and confidence of his earlier self, yet his earnestness shone through. He was really trying. Perhaps that’s all any of us can hope for right now."
