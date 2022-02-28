ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Viewers are saying the same thing after shocking Euphoria finale

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euphoria season two finale left fans in shock on Sunday night as it was finally revealed why Fezco didn’t make it to Lexi’s play while Maddy and Cassie’s relationship drama reached its peak, and Nate takes revenge against his dad. Warning, major spoilers ahead!. In...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Will Fezco Be Okay? These 'Euphoria' Season 2 Memes Are Breaking My Heart

Since the Season 2 premiere, Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) have risen as one of the most beloved romantic pairings on HBO Max’s popular drama-filled series, Euphoria. However, following Episode 7, viewers are worried this slow-burn romance — otherwise affectionally known online as #Fexi —may end in tragedy. Sadly, Fez didn’t make it to Lexi’s play. Twitter couldn’t stop speculating why he didn’t show up, and these Euphoria Season 2 memes about Fez are pretty heartbreaking.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney on Cassie's future after season two finale

Euphoria fans were not ready for season two's chaotic final episode, which saw Cassie having a very public fall out with her sister Lexi, before having a physical fight with Maddy. Now, Cosmopolitan UK cover star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about filming Cassie's final scenes, while also sharing her predictions for season three.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' fans are shocked to see a rare tie after Final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! fans got their money's worth Wednesday as Final Jeopardy! ended in a rare tie. It all started when contestant Christine Whelchel oddly wagered only enough to match returning-champion Henry Rozycki, despite having enough money to easily secure the win with a correct answer. Prior to 2016, ties would end...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Sam Levinson
The Independent

Call the Midwife viewers left ‘stressed’ and ‘unable to sleep’ after dramatic series 11 finale

Call the Midwife viewers were left reeling by the “stressful” ending to the BBC series’ latest run.The BBC show’s finale showed the aftermath of the train crash that occurred in the penultimate episode – and shocked fans by killing off two characters.Viewers were expecting a tough episode thanks to a warning from the announcer just before it started.“Featuring scenes dealing with birth trauma, it’s the series finale of Call the Midwife,” the BBC announcer alerted fans.The episode then revealed who survived the accident and who didn’t.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack), Dr Turner (Stephen...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where is Kelly Ripa and why is she not on LIVE?

Kelly Ripa left fans surprised at the top of the week when they tuned in for Live with Kelly and Ryan and didn't see her there. The TV personality was missing from her usual spot on the ABC morning talk show as co-host Ryan Seacrest was joined by Ali Wentworth instead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fez And Ash#S2e8
CinemaBlend

How Grey's Anatomy Is Saying Goodbye To Another Series Regular After The Eventful Winter Premiere

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Station 19 episode “Started from the Bottom” and Grey’s Anatomy’s “No Time to Die” from the winter premiere crossover. The Grey’s Anatomy winter finale left multiple lives hanging in the balance, with Owen Hunt stuck in a vehicle that fell down a cliff, Megan Hunt’s son Farouk waiting on a donor heart, and David Montgomery failing to disclose an illness ahead of surgery. In the end, the longtime ABC medical drama did lose one of its series regulars, but it was surprisingly Cormac Hayes, played by Richard Flood, who announced his exit from the show, when he gave Miranda Bailey his notice during the most recent episode, “No Time to Die.”
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's mother Doria's secret glamorous appearances

The Duchess of Sussex wowed us all on Saturday evening as she and husband Prince Harry received a President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards. Meghan, 40, looked breathtaking in a bespoke silk gown by Christopher John Rogers and the blue design came with a thigh high split and a breathtaking train. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Meghan's gorgeous mother Doria, who was also at the event, lalso looked dazzling in a beautiful dress by Burberry, with chic black pointed-toe heels. Like mother, like daughter!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shows off dancer's physique in leotard as Brooks Laich divorce is finalized

Julianne Hough has shown off her dancer's physique as she prepares for the upcoming ABC series Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. The actress and dancer, whose divorce from ex-husband Brooks Laich was finalized on Tuesday, took to social media to share a quick behind the scenes moment, revealing she was wearing a black and pink leotard, a reference to the character of Penny from 80s classic Dirty Dancing.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Selena Gomez mortified after embarrassing moment is caught on camera at SAG Awards

Most celebrities have suffered an embarrassing fall at some point in their career, and last night was unfortunately Selena Gomez's turn. As she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 (SAG Awards) at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, the Hands to Myself singer, 29, was pictured falling to her knees as one of her black stilettoes reportedly broke. Luckily, someone was there to help her up and she swiftly removed her other shoe and hot-footed it away from the photographers, hiding her face from view.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Palmer’s Daughter Shows Off Her Humor in Sneak Peek

Recently, we got a sneak peek at the upcoming “NCIS” episode, and it’s safe to say that Victoria Palmer gets her humor from her dad. The preview of the episode “The Helpers” features Palmer bringing his daughter to see the team. McGee and Torres immediately greet her, with Victoria running up to hug McGee and call him “Uncle Tim.”
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Chris Meloni says Stabler is now 'in the middle of realizing' his feelings for Benson

It's been 28 days since the last episodes of "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (but really, who's counting?!), and with one week left to go until the shows return, along with the revival of the original "Law & Order," we caught up with some of the shows' stars at Wednesday afternoon's press junket. It's been over two months since Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) shared the screen, so we had some questions that needed answers stat.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy