WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Community Task Force centered around the Sept. 2021 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton at its meeting Monday made of of its most important steps thus far. After more than a month of meetings and conversations, the task force finalized its letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for an independent investigation into what happened leading up to Lofton’s death.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO