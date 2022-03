Two years after signing running back Christian McCaffrey to a $64 million contract extension, the Carolina Panthers seem to have buyer’s remorse. McCaffrey, who’s still only 26 years old and one of the most gifted playmakers in the NFL, has rarely been healthy since signing his new deal. Over the past two seasons, he’s missed 23 of a possible 33 games, and now his availability, or lack thereof, may soon have him moving from the backfield to the trade block.

