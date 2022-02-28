ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's Carolina HANGS UP on Fitzy and Wippa during a radio interview after she's questioned about her cheating scandal with Daniel and criticised for not setting a good example for her son

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Carolina Santos hung up on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa breakfast show on Tuesday after she was questioned about her suspect relationship with Daniel Holmes.

The Married At First Sight bride was being interviewed by hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli about pictures that emerged of herself enjoying a date night with her co-star Daniel.

After explaining her lack of connection with her property developed husband Dion Giannarelli, Fitzy questioned about why she spending time with her co-star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lVi1_0eRenZy800
Not impressed: Married At First Sight's Carolina Santos (pictured) HUNG UP on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa after she was questioned about her cheating scandal with Daniel Holmes

'What are you doing?' he asked.

'I think I'm just having too much wine with Daniel and too busy doing that... I just stopped [my relationship with Dion] because we weren't getting along.'

Fitzy questioned: 'Are you embarrassed with the way that you've come across?'

'There's a level of you know, there's a little level of etiquette in there as well Carolina that if someone, you put him seventh out of everyone and he put you number one and you accused him of lying and trying to make himself look better,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtBN8_0eRenZy800
Question: After explaining her lack of connection with her property developed husband Dion Giannarelli, host Fitzy (pictured) questioned about why she spending time with her co-star

'Carolina I know this is harsh, but you've got a 16 year old son. Do you think that you're setting a good example for him?'

A frustrated Carolina refused to answer the question and hung up the phone.

Wippa said: 'I think she's hung up. I don't think she liked the line of questioning, you gave her a bit of a nudge there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lKp4_0eRenZy800
Date night! Daily Mail Australia spotted Carolina and Daniel secretly meeting up behind their partners' backs in November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgaY2_0eRenZy800
A frustrated Carolina refused to answer the question and hung up the phone with Wippa (pictured) adding: 'I think she's hung up. I don't think she liked the line of questioning, you gave her a bit of a nudge there'

Carolina was originally partnered with property developer Dion Giannarelli on MAFS.

But the Brazilian-born beauty decided to take her friendship with co-star Daniel to the next level after several on- and off-camera meetings.

Daily Mail Australia spotted the pair secretly meeting up behind their partners' backs in November.

MAFS producers were mortified after discovering Carolina and Daniel's drivers had accidentally dropped them off at the exact same time in front of photographers.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Married At First Sight teased that when 'one door closes another will open', hinting at the duo's affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhGCc_0eRenZy800
Bad match: Daniel was originally paired with Melbourne florist Jessica Seracino, 27 (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEvdQ_0eRenZy800
Disaster: Carolina was partnered with real estate mogul Dion Giannarelli, 34 (right)

