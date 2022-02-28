Three Lady Raiders named to All-SAC team, Lindsey and Moseley earn individual accolades

Left to right: Ryelan Lyerly, Teddy Moseley, Jamyia Lindsey and Jai'Maya Ratliff.

ROCKINGHAM — Three members of the Richmond Senior High School girls’ basketball team, along with head coach Teddy Moseley, earned a postseason accolade this week.

The 2021-22 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team was announced following the Lady Raiders’ second-round loss in the state playoffs.

Earning their first respective All-Conference nod were senior Jai’Maya Ratliff, sophomore Ryelan Lyerly and freshman Jamyia Lindsey. As a trio, they were the team’s top three scorers.

Lindsey was voted the SAC’s “Player of the Year” after a breakout freshman season, and Moseley was tabbed “Coach of the Year.” It was the first time he was recognized in his fourth season at the helm of the program.

Having their most successful season since 2010-11, the Lady Raiders won the SAC title outright this winter with a 12-0 record against conference opponents. As a team, Richmond averaged 54.2 points per game, while holding opponents to 40.4 points per game.

They finished the season with a 20-6 overall mark, their best record in 11 years, and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The trip to the playoffs was the first time in five seasons and also the first in Moseley’s tenure.

“All three girls are very deserving of being named all-conference,” Moseley said. “They’ve been consistent all year and have also grown a lot throughout the season. That’s been mentally, physically and their abilities have gotten better.

“Being able to coach Jai’Maya will better prepare her for the collegiate level,” he added. “I’m excited for Ryelan, and for Jamyia to be named Player of the Year as a freshman, that’s big. It’s one of those things of where does she go next?”

Jamyia Lindsey, freshman point guard

SAC Player of the Year

Undoubtedly the biggest part of Richmond’s success this season was Lindsey, who started all 26 games at point guard. She was the spark that led the offense and was an asset with creating turnovers and transition points.

Lindsey netted 612 total points, averaging an SAC best 23.5 PPG. According to Maxpreps, she also averaged 2.5 assists per game and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Her scoring average was also first amongst all players in the state in the class of 2025, nearly 10 points higher than freshman Ava Sterling (13.9 PPG, Gray’s Creek). Lindsey was also second in scoring in the 4A East, just behind Jerni Kiaku (Garner, 24.0 PPG).

Against Union Pines in the SAC tournament Feb. 16, Lindsey recorded a career-high 45 points. She had 17 games where she scored over 20 points, and four games where she broke the 30-point mark, including her career night.

In a game against Pinecrest in January, Lindsey collected a double-double with 11 points, 12 assists, and added 8 rebounds.

“I’m really happy and proud of myself for being able to put up points and get Player of the Year,” Lindsey said. “I think people recognized my ability as a freshman and that helped me (be named). Being on the team that had three girls named and Coach Moseley winning is a really big deal.

“This is just the beginning,” she continued. “My first three or four games I was still getting used to playing high school basketball, and I picked it up toward the middle of the season. Now that I know how it goes, next year can only get better.”

Jai’Maya Ratliff, senior center

Serving as the Lady Raiders’ biggest presence in the paint, Ratliff capped her career as the second leading scoring for Richmond this winter. She averaged 12.8 PPG and was the team’s leader in rebounds per game, averaring 4.6 per contest.

Collecting 333 total points in 26 games, Ratliff recorded her career-high 27 points against Pinecrest on Jan. 27. She shot 80% from the field in that game, connecting on 12 of 15 shots to help Richmond stay in first place.

That outing was also one of Ratliff’s team-leading 7 double-doubles of the season. She added 15 boards to her 27 points. In four of those double-doubles, Ratliff snagged 15 rebounds, which were season-highs.

Finishing as the seventh leading scorer in the SAC this winter, Ratliff scored at least 15 points seven times and eclipsed the 20-point mark four times.

Ratliff plans to continue playing basketball at Guilford College while studying criminal justice.

“It feels really good to be all-conference because it shows that all of my hard work paid off from the season,” Ratliff said. “When Coach told me I was kind of surprised, but I also expected it since we all played so well.

“Rebounding, putbacks and close-range shots helped me a lot,” she added. “It’s what I’m good at, and I’m happy to end my career by being named all-conference.”

Ryelan Lyerly, sophomore forward

Continuing to contribute to the Lady Raiders’ success in her second season at the varsity level, Lyerly’s role was to provide additional scoring and pressure opponents on defense.

Despite missing a couple of games due to injury, Lyerly averaged 5.8 PPG and was one of the Lady Raiders’ premiere three-point shooters.

She tallied 128 points in 22 games this season, including a season-high 13 points against Hoke County High School on Jan. 4. Lyerly also surpassed the 10-point mark in three different contests.

“It means so much to me to be all-conference, and it really boosts my confidence,” Lyerly explained. “It makes me want to work harder and it shows how good of a team we are. We all really worked hard together this season and this team means something deep to me in my heart.

“We grew so much as a team on and off the court, and that was the best part,” she continued. “The relationships and bonds we made helped us hold each other accountable and that’s what really stood out to me this year.”

Head Coach Teddy Moseley

SAC Coach of the Year

Coach Moseley took over the Lady Raiders at the start of the 2018-19 season, and in that time has registered a 53-34 overall record (61% winning percentage).

This past season was the best to date under Moseley’s direction, seeing the Lady Raiders go 20-6 overall (77% winning percentage) and a perfect 12-0 against SAC opponents.

He also helped secure the team’s first outright conference title in 11 years.

“We started this four years ago and the first year was a little rough, but each year we’ve gotten better,” Moseley said. “So, this means a lot to me. That’s a testament to my coaching staff and the players’ dedication and hard work.

“I’m only as good as my coaching staff and the players, and I definitely give them all the accolades for this award,” he added. “I appreciate it and am grateful for the opportunity to coach this team.”

While the Lady Raiders were disappointed with their second-round exit, Moseley said local basketball fans can expect more out of the Richmond girls next season.

“Our message for next season is to take how we felt from this loss and to continue to build on it,” he closed. “We did some good things this season with 20 wins and to go undefeated in conference play, that’s impressive.

“We’re going to get back to work soon and be ready to play again.”

The Richmond Observer will publish the boys’ basketball team All-Conference team when it’s released following the playoffs.