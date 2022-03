WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Churchill Downs Inc., parent company to Kentucky Derby horse racing complex Churchill Downs, has agreed to acquire considerably all of gaming operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s assets for approximately $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 22, is expected to close by the end of 2022. Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs is advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Brian Fahrney and Brent Steele. Peninsula Pacific, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Trina Chandler, Brett Rosenblatt and Caroline Phillips. >> Read the press release on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO