Alize Johnson, Pelicans Agree To 10-Day Contract

There’s been smoke coming from the Los Angeles Lakers franchise throughout this season and it’s not hard to imagine there have been actual fires. In the middle of the Lakers’ embarrassing blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, team owner Jeanie Buss was seen very visibly walking out on her team:
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Many consider Magic Johnson's rookie year in the NBA the best ever, as he made the All-Star team in his rookie season, and helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the 1980 NBA Finals. He even improved upon that...
Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
The Lakers will open a two-way slot for Wenyen Gabriel by waiving Sekou Doumbouya, tweets Jovan Buha of The Athletic. L.A.’s interest in Gabriel was reported Monday, but the team had to choose between unloading either Doumbouya or fellow two-way player Mason Jones. Doumbouya, a 21-year-old forward, got into...
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
It appears Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Thomas to a 10-day deal. Thomas previously signed 10-day contracts with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He also averaged 41 points in three G League games. Thomas’ path...
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Jrue Holiday secured a game-winning shot with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks fought back to beat the Miami Heat 120-119. The Heat led 113-99 inside the final six minutes before the Bucks, who won the NBA title in 2021, hit back. Holiday scored 23 points and made 11...
The Kristaps Porzingis trade has yet to pay any dividend for the Washington Wizards. The 26-year-old has no timetable for his return to action, so the Wizards may not get to see him play for a while, though he is still progressing. The tandem between him and Bradley Beal could make the offense much better.
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards. Porzingis began his career with the New York Kicks, and was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards earlier this month.
Kyle Kuzma collected 21 points and nine rebounds to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 116-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Thomas Bryant had 16 points off the bench and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 for the Wizards, who had eight players score in double figures. Raul Neto...
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign former Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan for the rest of the season, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Thursday. Jordan, a 33-year-old veteran, joins the Sixers after a short-lived stint with the Lakers. During the past offseason, Jordan concluded a two-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets after getting traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Nets forward Joe Harris will undergo season-ending left ankle surgery, general manager Sean Marks said in a YES Network interview, via Frank Isola. Harris will be out four-to-six months, agent Mark Bartelstein told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Harris is expected to be 100 percent for the start of next season.
