We’ve all got places to be — and things that need to come along for the ride. Laptops, notebooks, pens, a spare mask or two, the odd bottle of allergy meds (you know, just in case). And to put it quite simply, you won’t find a better, more convenient way to carry these necessary supplies than a backpack. The best backpacks are all about function: They free up your hands while you travel for all manner of activities, from swiping your Metrocard to holding hiking poles, while redistributing the weight of your gear so it doesn’t feel like you’re carrying a ton of bricks on your back. But if you want to add uncompromising style into the mix, a leather backpack might just be in your future.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO