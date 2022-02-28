NFL Draft: Star Corner Decides to forego NFL Combine Workouts

With the NFL Combine fast approaching, many prospects are currently in Indianapolis, Indiana, preparing for the biggest interview of their lives. With the ability to show their physical and mental attributes in front of every team's personnel department, some prospects view the opportunity as can't miss. However, when your stock is already high, a potential bad showing can hurt your positioning on draft night, whether due to injury or other circumstances. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has decided to echo the announcement that he will wait until his pro day on April 6th to work out.

Stingley first burst onto the scene in 2019 after one of the greatest freshman seasons in college football history. Since that season, however, the success of the LSU program and Stingley have both taken a hit showing that they aren't mutually exclusive. Frequent injuries over the past two years, including a season-ending Lisfranc surgery in 2021, have hampered the star corners' ability to be on the field.

Many still point to the dominance of his 2019 campaign, where he shut down many receivers who have shown success at the NFL level, including former teammate Ja'Marr Chase. "Stingley has rare lower body flexibility to get into positions that many others just can't." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) Because of this, he is projected to be one of the first, if not first overall corner off the board come April. So in the meantime, Stingley will look to check all the medical boxes and show his abilities on home turf at LSU's pro day.