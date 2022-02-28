ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Digimon Adventure Reboot Drops Trailer for English Dub

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigimon Adventure has dropped the first English dubbed trailer for its new reboot anime series! As part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, Digimon brought back the eight original Chosen Children from the first Digimon Adventure series (from over two decades ago, at this point) for a brand new...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Just Teased Its Big Villain's Identity

Dragon Ball Super knows a thing or three about villains. The anime has welcomed plenty of baddies to the series, and its manga is still doing so with its latest arcs. Now, it seems the anime is ready to respond with its own additions as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters this spring. And thanks to a special trailer, fans have an idea who the movie's real villain might be.
COMICS
epicstream.com

When Will The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date for the Anime

Wein Salema Arbalest is not your average prince. At a young age, he has to lead a kingdom and everyone is looking out on him to do so. With the anime show becoming a hit, a lot of viewers are curious whether The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt will be dubbed in English and if so, when would it be released?
COMICS
epicstream.com

When Will Orient be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date

Crunchyroll confirmed that Orient has an English dubbed version. Orient is about Musashi, a 15-year-old boy who has a special power. He wanted to become a samurai to defeat the demons ruling in Japan. However, since the citizens are brainwashed, samurais are categorized as taboo. Musashi blended in society and pretended to be a miner until he convinced Kojiro, his best friend, to go on a journey with him.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tengen's Wives English Dub Voice Cast Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared who will be behind the the voices of Tengen Uzui's three wives with an update on the English dubbed release! The second season might have wrapped the end of the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, but the English dubbed release of the new season is just kicking into high gear. The second season features some prominent new additions that fans meet over the course of its intense battles, and three of the most notable come in a pack together with the primary Hashira for the season, Tengen.
COMICS
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

When Will Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 be Dubbed in English? When to Expect a Dub Release Date

Since Season 1 was dubbed in English, will Season 2 have the same?. With Season 2 continuing to show promise for Arifureta, Hajime makes sure that he does not disappoint and this got people wondering whether Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest season 2 will be dubbed in English and if so, when would the release date of it be expected to arrive?
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Cosplay Strikes Hard With Garou

One awesome One-Punch Man cosplay is really striking hard and fast with a fierce new take on Garou the Hero Hunter. First introduced as a new villain seeking to eliminate all of the strong heroes, Garou has since become a major focal point of the Human Monster saga. Serving as the longest saga of the series to date, it began with Garou's introduction and soon exploded into a whole new conflict involving the full rosters of both the Hero and Monster Associations. It's been such a long fight, in fact, that even the newest chapters of the manga adaptation are still working through the climax.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Brendan Fraser's Firefly Costume

More and more villains from the DC universe are continuing to make their way into live-action, from the household names to the more obscure and unexpected mantles. Among that list is Firefly, who will be portrayed by fan-favorite actor Brendan Fraser in the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Earlier this year, we got a brief glimpse at what Fraser's character would look like in civilian clothes — and now a new crop of set photos showcase his full-fledged Firefly gear. The photos, which you can check out below, reveal a pretty comic-accurate look at the character's helmet and pyro-inspired garb.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Does Dr. Stone's Manga End?

Dr. Stone has officially brought its manga run to an end with the newest chapter of the series, so how did it do it? After five years of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's manga was brought to an end with Chapter 232 of the series. This capped off a huge final arc that saw Senku and all of those interested in science across the world take on a brand new mission to make their way to the moon in order to confront the main villain, the Why-Man, directly. After a series of reveals, Senku then forged a path to the end.
COMICS
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Bloody Brothers,’ Indian Adaptation of BBC’s ‘Guilt,’ Set for ZEE5 Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Bloody Brothers,” the Indian adaptation of BAFTA winning BBC series “Guilt,” is set to bow on South Asian focused streamer ZEE5. Directed by Shaad Ali (Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood”), the show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Reset in the picturesque South Indian hill town of Ooty, “Bloody Brothers” follows two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet, who, while driving home late one night, run over an old man. They put the body back in his house, but when people become suspicious, the brothers’ lives fall apart. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (“Tandav”)...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Is Pokemon Saying Goodbye to Ash Ketchum Soon?

Is Pokemon's anime getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum soon? Pokemon Journeys has been a markedly different iteration of the anime than fans have ever seen before as it has not limited Ash to just exploring the then newest region of Galar, but every region the video game franchise has introduced to date. This has opened up the series to not only tying canonical events from previous seasons into this newest entry, but makes it further seem like Ash is on a sort of victory tour as he battles his way through the biggest tournament he's ever entered yet.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batwoman Finale Confirms a Bizarre Batman Villain Exists in the Arrowverse

Season 3 of Batwoman is officially in the books, after the hit The CW series delivered episodes chock-full of surprising plotlines, epic fight scenes, and DC Comics references. Across the season, the fight for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat-Team shifted to rescuing the various "trophies" of Batman villains, allowing for some unexpected DC references along the way. That proved to be the case even within the series' latest finale, with a direct name-drop to one of the weirdest characters in Batman's rogues gallery. Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Batwoman, "We Having Fun Yet?", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Paramount+ Unveils Official Trailer for 'iCarly' Season 2 Reboot

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of iCarly. The 10-episode second season picks up right after Season 1. The storyline follows Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) who is making an effort to shift her attention to her family and friends while working to promote her revived web channel. Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) are also in the midst of navigating unforeseen personal and career developments. As for Freddie (Nathan Kress), he has to balance his time between a new girlfriend while raising Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) and curating an app.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

BAFTA Reveals 2022 India Breakthrough Talents

Click here to read the full article. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has named ten emerging talents from across the Indian film, gaming and television industries that will participate in the 2022 edition of its BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative supported by Netflix. The 2022 contingent includes writer-director Ajitpal Singh (“Tabbar,” “Fire in the Mountain”); composer Alokananda Dasgupta (“Sacred Games”), writer-director Arati Kadav (“Cargo”), producer Mathivanan Rajendran (“Nirvana Inn”), writer-director Leena Manimekalai (“Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale”), game director Nakul Verma (“In My Shadow”), writer-director Prateek Vats (“Eeb Allay Ooo!”), cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi (“Eeb Allay Ooo!”), writer Shubham (“Eeb...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS

