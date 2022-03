Cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Monday launched a philanthropic fund with plans to deploy at least $100M in 2022, according to a release. It has capacity to invest up to $1B. The so-called FTX Future Fund, which is part of the FTX Foundation and is primarily funded by FTX CEO Sam Brankman-Fried, invests in projects "in order to improve humanity’s long-term prospects," the company highlighted. "We're particularly keen to launch massively scalable projects: projects that could grow to productively spend tens or hundreds of millions of dollars per year."

