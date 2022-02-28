ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

SFGate
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21. The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company,...

www.sfgate.com

Motley Fool

Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

Shares of software and technology consulting company EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are off by 43.3% as of 3:03 p.m. ET Monday, spurred lower by recent military conflict in eastern Europe, as well as the sweeping sanctions imposed against Russia this weekend following the country's invasion of Ukraine. So what. While the...
SFGate

Nordstrom, Dycom rise; Abercrombie & Fitch, First Solar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Dycom Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $90.60. The provider of specialty contracting services reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings. Ross Stores Inc., up $5.45 to $95. The discount retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SFGate

Tupperware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter. The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 38 cents per share. The direct seller of plastic storage...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KATC News

TD Bank to acquire First Horizon

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corporation, which recently merged with IBERIABANK, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon. The acquisition will be in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon.
MEMPHIS, TN
22 WSBT

Gas prices expected to rise as Shell, BP sever ties with Russia

WASHINGTON (TND) — Forget about the fears of $5 per gallon for gas: $6 per gallon is now a reality in some parts of California and it's expected that prices will continue to increase as the crisis in Ukraine continues. Residents have been taking to social media to share...
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum...
BUSINESS
The Independent

BP slides over Russia exit as London markets fall again

BP shares dropped sharply as the markets opened lower again in London while oil prices surged.The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday following its decision to sell its near 20% stake in Russian oil business Rosneft.BP will sell its 14 billion dollar (£10.4 billion) stake in the oil producer it co-owns with the Kremlin after facing pressure from the Government, the company confirmed on Sunday afternoon.The oil firm’s chief executive Bernard Looney is also resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”.BP shares recovered slightly but remained 6.3% lower at 8.30am.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Action News Jax

Asian shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares slipped Friday and oil prices moderated as investors assessed the likely global impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe's...
WORLD
SFGate

Investors flee Lordstown again on thin Endurance forecast

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in Lordstown Motors took another beating after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries — one that would depend on raising more money and finalizing an partnership agreement with the manufacturer Foxconn. The shares, which traded above...
ECONOMY

