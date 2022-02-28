Rockets' Kevin Porter: Questionable Tuesday

Anunoby (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Anunoby has missed back-to-back games due to a non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger and was expected to be sidelined for an extended period. However, the fifth-year forward must've heard good news during his visit with a hand specialist on Monday, as he now has a chance to suit up Tuesday. The 24-year-old will presumably go through warmups, so fantasy managers should monitor his status all the way up until the 7:30 PM ET tip. If he's sidelined for a third straight contest, Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young, Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher are all likely candidates for increased roles.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO