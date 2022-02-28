ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Questionable Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Porter (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
Jalen Green
Josh Christopher
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
WDBO

Clippers surge to 132-111 victory, season sweep of Lakers

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 12 of his season-high 36 points in the fourth quarter while adding nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers completed a four-game season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 132-111 victory Thursday night. Ivica Zubac...
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
#Rockets#Clippers#Magic
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Playing Tuesday, could sit on B2B

Coach Stephen Silas intimated prior to Tuesday's game against the Clippers that Gordon may be held out of Wednesday's game against Utah for rest purposes, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports. Gordon will be available for Tuesday's contest, but as has been the case for much of the...
CBS Sports

Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Ready to play Tuesday

Mathews (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports. Mathews was questionable for Tuesday's contest and will play through his sprained left ankle. He's averaged 10.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes across the past five games.
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Questionable for Tuesday's contest

Anunoby (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Anunoby has missed back-to-back games due to a non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger and was expected to be sidelined for an extended period. However, the fifth-year forward must've heard good news during his visit with a hand specialist on Monday, as he now has a chance to suit up Tuesday. The 24-year-old will presumably go through warmups, so fantasy managers should monitor his status all the way up until the 7:30 PM ET tip. If he's sidelined for a third straight contest, Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young, Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher are all likely candidates for increased roles.
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (finger) questionable for Raptors Tuesday

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (finger) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Anunoby was expected to be out for an extended period with a fractured finger, but it now appears that he has a chance to return after only missing two games. Fred VanVleet (knee) also might be able to return, so Gary Trent Jr.'s usage rate could take a hit on Tuesday and Khem Birch may be headed back to Toronto's second unit.
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. starting for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porter has been upgraded to available and will rejoin the starting five against Utah. Our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Jazz. Porter's Wednesday projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.0...
numberfire.com

Nemanja Bjelica (quad) questionable Tuesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors power forward Nemanja Bjelica (quad) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter will be in line for more minutes off the bench if Bjelica is unavailable for Tuesday's contest. numberFire’s models project Bjelica for 10.9 minutes and 10.4 FanDuel...
CBS Sports

Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable to return Tuesday

Avdija suffered a bruised right quad and is questionable to return for the second half of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. Avdija collided knees with an opponent and may not be able to return due to the pain. Even if he does step back on the court, he could end up on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.
numberfire.com

Deni Avdija (quad) questionable to return for Wizards on Tuesday

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is considered questionable to return Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Just minutes before halftime, the team has seemed Avdija questionable to return due to a quad contusion. Expect more minutes for Tomas Satoransky and Anthony Gill. Before exiting, Avdija had 2...
numberfire.com

Rockets' Dennis Schroder (ankle) questionable on Friday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Schroder is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Schroder's Friday projection includes...
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
Boston

Celtics reportedly sign Nik Stauskas to two-year deal after G-League outburst

Stauskas scored 100 points combined in his last two G-League games. The Celtics reportedly signed guard Nik Stauskas on Thursday after Stauskas lit up the G-League in his last two outings. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, citing Stauskas’ agent Mark Bartelstein, the deal covers the rest of this season and next. Wojnarowski...
Boston

Feel free to take the Celtics seriously: 6 takeaways as team stifles Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum poured in 37 points on his 24th birthday. On Thursday, the Celtics beat the Grizzlies 120-107 — their fourth win in five games since the All-Star break and their 13th in 15 attempts. Jayson Tatum scored 25 of his 37 points in the second half. Marcus Smart had a career-high 12 assists, while the Celtics assisted on 33 of their 46 field goals — a season-high in a regulation game.
