Republicans have laid a dangerous trap for Biden. Here’s how to avoid it.

By Paul Waldman, Greg Sargent Today at
 3 days ago

While the recent news has been dominated by the war in Ukraine, no issue has gotten more attention over the past few months than inflation. An inescapable drumbeat of stories has explored price increases from every possible angle.

Washington Post

How Many Big Lies Will It Take for Republicans to Abandon Trump?

The days when “politics stopped at the water’s edge” are long gone. It seems quaint to think that U.S. foreign policy was once based on bipartisan consensus, shaped by a need to restrain Soviet Union-era communism. Even so, it’s jarring for Americans to see a former president calling his successor “dumb” at a time when the commander-in-chief is conducting sensitive negotiations for international sanctions to stop an aggressive Russian bear.
Washington Post

Republicans weigh how big a part of midterm message to make Biden’s Supreme Court pick

When Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson won confirmation to a federal appeals courts last year, she had the support of every Democratic senator and three Republicans. But on Friday, as President Biden prepared to introduce Jackson as his first Supreme Court nominee, one of the GOP senators who voted for her last year was now giving her a chilly reception.
Washington Post

The GOP’s real fear about Judge Jackson? That she’s every bit as good as Biden says.

Even before President Biden formally announced his appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, the Republican assault began. After congratulating Jackson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got right to the politics. “I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark money groups,” he said in a statement, “that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Washington Post

Some records taken by Trump are so sensitive they may not be described in public

Some of the presidential records recovered from former president Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago are so sensitive they may not be able to be described in forthcoming inventory reports in an unclassified way, two people familiar with the matter said Friday. The revelation comes as Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
