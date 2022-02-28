ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How the seeds of GOP voter suppression are bearing fruit in Texas

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Republicans in Texas passed measures last year to make their already rigid election laws even stricter, they claimed their changes would improve “election integrity.” In reality, they were an obvious attempt to subvert mail-in voting and other procedures that made in-person voting easier. Opinions to start...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
Esquire

The People Who Got Herschel Walker Into This Senate Race Are Failing Him

I don’t know who all the cynical and heartless people are who have pushed Herschel Walker into a race for the United States Senate. (I know El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago endorsed him, but the latter’s cynicism and heartlessness is hardly worth mentioning at this point.) Walker was a tremendous athlete. He also is a man who quite publicly has battled mental illness almost his entire adult life. Even if that weren’t the case, Walker doesn’t belong in the United States Senate. And now, because this is what happens when you run for office, all Walker’s private struggles are coming out as news fodder. From the AP:
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Suppression#Republicans#State Senate#Absentee Voters#Local Election#Gop
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

AOC mocks Ted Cruz with dancing video

US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued her ongoing feud with Ted Cruz by dancing in a video captioned: “Ted Cruz could never.” The Democrat congresswoman shared the clip to her social media accounts on Sunday after she appeared at a Texas campaign event for progressive candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros. Ms Ocasio-Cortex was seen in the video dancing to cumbia-style music along with Texas Democrat campaigners and supporters. The footage, which has had millions of views, was captioned “Ted Cruz could never”. The two members of Congress have been in a long-running feud after Ms Ocasio-Cortez accused him of...
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

'Hell yes' comment seems to backfire for Beto O'Rourke

TYLER, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's "hell yes" comment about gun control in 2019 has raised questions as the El Pasoan campaigns in Texas for the primary election. "Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore,” O'Rourke said while he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president on national TV about confiscating assault rifles.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy