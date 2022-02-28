How the seeds of GOP voter suppression are bearing fruit in Texas

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO