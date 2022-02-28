HP: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ HP Inc. (HPQ) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $17.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.08. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.18 to $4.38 per share.

