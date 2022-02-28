ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MT pays $60k, settles public records case over pipeline docs

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has paid more than $60,000 to the ACLU of Montana to settle a case over its refusal to release documents related to the state’s preparations for anticipated protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was to cross northeastern Montana.

State records show the settlement between the Division of Criminal Justice, the Department of Disaster and Emergency Services and the ACLU was approved last September, the Montana State News Bureau reported. The case was dismissed in October.

The payment covered the ACLU’s attorney’s fees and court costs.

The ACLU sued in February 2020 after records it requested in 2018 were provided in heavily redacted form, while other documents were withheld without legal justification, the ACLU said. The state attempted to place a gag order on the information it did provide, the ACLU said.

The ACLU alleged that public records requests it filed with federal agencies in 2018 showed that Montana’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Disaster and Emergency Services were working with federal and local agencies to clamp down on potential protests over the now-defunct Keystone XL project.

Indigenous groups and other opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline in nearby North Dakota staged large protests during a six-month span starting in 2016 that resulted in the arrests of 761 people.

The Montana Department of Justice, which handled the state’s defense in the public records case, argued the documents being sought qualified as “confidential criminal justice information,” which are exempt from disclosure under Montana’s right-to-know laws.

The state initially released fewer than 50 pages of emails and other documents related to the ACLU request, but after litigation in 2020 and 2021, the state eventually released hundreds of documents it had previously withheld, ACLU attorney Alex Rate said.

The documents that were eventually released showed coordination between law enforcement in Montana and TransCanada — now TC Energy — the company behind the Keystone XL proposal. Emails also showed private security contractors working for TransCanada attended training and provided presentations to law enforcement and other government officials in 2017 and 2018, as plans for the pipeline were being made.

“Documents that are at one time confidential criminal justice information may be later deemed public information if their release will not jeopardize the integrity of criminal investigations or ongoing law enforcement efforts,” said Emilee Cantrell, DOJ spokesperson.

“Releasing the documents at the time the ACLU sought them could have compromised law enforcement efforts and put the public at risk,” she said.

The Keystone XL pipeline was approved by the Trump administration in 2017, after the Obama administration shelved it due to environmental concerns. The pipeline was proposed to ship oil from the tar sands in Canada to refineries in the United States.

The Biden administration rejected the proposal for the pipeline last year. A coalition of state attorneys general challenged Biden’s decision in court, but a federal judge in January dismissed the lawsuit, citing a brief filed by TC Energy stating that the project was dead. TC Energy had said in June 2021 that it was ending the project.

Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Viatris to pay $264M to settle EpiPen lawsuit

Viatris, a drugmaker formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, on Feb. 28 agreed to pay $264 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over EpiPen pricing, The Hill reported. The lawsuit accuses Viatris of using its monopoly on EpiPen auto-injectors to raise the cost excessively. The agreement is awaiting the court's approval....
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

6ix9ine suffers another huge legal loss in latest judge ruling

6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling. As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG-AFTRA, New York Public Radio Settle Labor Dispute Over Layoffs, Alleged Surveillance

SAG-AFTRA and New York Public Radio have settled a labor brawl over mass layoffs and alleged surveillance in which the union claimed that NYPR launched an aggressive and coordinated campaign to undermine union activity. The deal, announced on Friday, includes a one-time three percent wage increase in July for all union employees making under $100,000 per year, enhancements to NYPR’s parental leave policy and an extension of employment protections against retaliation. It also resolves a host of claims regarding personnel issues relating to individual staff members.More from The Hollywood ReporteriHeartPodcast Network Union Secures Voluntary Recognition From ManagementHow Hollywood Unions Wield "Do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Masks voluntary in MD courthouses, unvaccinated encouraged to continue to mask

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Monday, March 7, the Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase V of its five-phased progressive resumption of operations plan, including resuming jury trials in criminal and civil cases. When Phase V begins, masks will become voluntary for judges, court employees, and court visitors while unvaccinated employees and visitors are encouraged to continue to wear […] The post Masks voluntary in MD courthouses, unvaccinated encouraged to continue to mask appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

