Workday: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Monday reported a loss of $73.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 30 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.4 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.14 billion.

