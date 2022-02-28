ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.47.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.77 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $203.7 million, or $7.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.4 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.43, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $387,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
399K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy