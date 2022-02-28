Arcturus Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.47.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.77 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $203.7 million, or $7.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.4 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.43, a decline of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT