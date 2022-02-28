3 best landing spots for Randy Gregory in 2022 NFL free agency, ranked

The Seattle Seahawks shockingly traded star quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. There has arguably never been a trade like it in the NFL’s long history, though there has also perhaps never been an NFL offseason such as this one. Very rarely does a star NFL quarterback become potentially available via a trade- and this offseason there were two, perhaps even three. There also just so happened to be several teams in need of an upgrade at quarterback, which is why the cost was so steep for the Broncos to ultimately acquire the services of Wilson. The Broncos clearly felt their team was a quarterback away from competing for a championship and they went all-in on Wilson with a Godfather offer. However, the Broncos weren’t the only team that could have easily taken a big swing for a quarterback. The Steelers, who could perhaps be even closer to a championship then the Broncos, could have swung for the fences with a trade for the Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins, who made an incredible second-half run, could have convinced themselves that they were contender material if it meant getting Wilson. Even the Titans, who were fresh off of making a blockbuster trade for star wideout Julio Jones last year, could have made themselves one of the league’s Super Bowl favorites by swapping Ryan Tannehill for Wilson. But which teams will really regret not making the move? These two teams will regret not trading for Wilson.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO