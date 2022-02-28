FBI search for two Albuquerque bank robbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bank robbery in Albuquerque happened on Monday at the US Bank at Juan Tabo and Comanche. The FBI said around 9:30 a.m. two men walked into the bank. One flashed a gun and the other jumped over the counter and grabbed the money.

The armed man is described as a white male about 5’8″ wearing dark beanies. Monday, the FBI said they do not believe the robbery is connected to a serial bank robber but it’s still concerning.

“This is more aggressive than most bank robberies we’ve seen, so we’re worried about it. We’re concerned. We want the public to look at these pictures and come forward with any information they have,” said FBI Public Affairs Officer Frank Fisher.

The FBI is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Monday’s two suspects.





