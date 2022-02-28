ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

US Army gives Clemson $22 million for vehicle research

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army is giving a Clemson University research facility an additional $22 million to help design the next generation of military vehicles that can be used on and off road.

The school’s International Center for Automotive Research in Greenville has already received $18 million for the project, which involves both vehicles operated by drivers and vehicles without drivers as well as different sources of fuel.

Clemson University said at Monday’s announcement that already more than 60 professors and nearly 75 graduate students have done research for the project.

Creating vehicles that don’t need drivers is a key goal and the Clemson facility allows the ability to test plenty of different ideas without having to build costly models said David Gorsich, the U.S. Army chief scientist for the program,

“Advanced digital modeling and testing capabilities allow engineers to ‘fail early and cheaply,’ shaking out the best, most robust solutions more quickly before bending metal in physical prototyping,” Gorsich said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Army adds $22M to Clemson autonomous vehicle partnership in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The ongoing partnership between Clemson University and the U.S. Army expanded on Feb. 28 to include $22 million in additional funding towards research and design work on autonomous vehicles to modernize military forces. In 2020, the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, based in Warren, Mich.,...
GREENVILLE, SC
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Killeen Daily Herald

Fort Hood brigade receives new Army vehicle replacing the Humvee

FORT HOOD — The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is out with the old Army Humvees and is trading them in for the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV. The brigade is the last of the division’s armored brigades to receive the new vehicle, which...
FORT HOOD, TX
Army Times

US Army cyber conference seeks to bolster holistic national cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — An upcoming cyber conference could help the U.S. Army better understand how to use its defensive cyber efforts to protect critical assets and harbor a more robust national cybersecurity ecosystem. The Jack Voltaic series, developed by the Army Cyber Institute at the U.S. Military Academy to game...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
City
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Government
WNCT

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
399K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy