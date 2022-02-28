ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Is How Pepperoni Is Really Made

By Sasha Hanna
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to pizza toppings, pepperoni reigns supreme. That's not just our belief but the opinion of the people: Ohio-based pizza chain Donatos commissioned a survey in January 2022 and found that pepperoni was the number one most popular topping to adorn a hot, cheesy slice (the least popular, in...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Pasteur
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Processed Meat#Eating Meat#Meat Eating#Vegan Cheese#Meat Products#Food Drink#Italian American#Pepperoni#Tastessence
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Burger King Is So Cheap

Founded way back in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, Burger King released its most famous menu item, the Whopper, at just 37 cents four years later (via Business Insider). Today, the fast food giant serves 11 million customers at around 18,500 restaurants across the globe and is the second largest hamburger chain in the world after McDonalds (via Burger King). Releasing a plethora of new menu items each year, the franchise recently changed course and now markets its products as high-quality and preservative-free. In fact, Burger King has recently banned 120 ingredients from their items (via Men's Health).
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Mashed

111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy