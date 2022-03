There is more than one struggle. There is the war of bombs, the war that’s taking lives. And then there’s the battle over what can be done. It’s Saturday 26 February, less than 72 hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, and I’m standing in New York City’s Times Square. Like other squares, boulevards, and city streets, it has been taken over by blue and gold. One by one, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, Belarusians, and even Russians step up to the megaphone to explain why they are here.

PROTESTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO