ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Naomi Watts takes an anguished run in The Desperate Hour

By Alex Bentley
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As school shootings have proliferated in the 21st century, so too has art trying to grapple with them. Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine approached the scourge from a documentary perspective, but many fiction films have followed, including 2021’s Mass. The latest to tackle the tough subject matter is the new film...

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Naomi Watts hails 'unbelievable' Tom Holland

Naomi Watts "always knew" Tom Holland was destined for stardom. The 53-year-old actress appeared alongside Tom, 25, in the 2012 film 'The Impossible' - in which she played his on-screen mother - and Naomi always thought he had the potential to become a big star in the movie business. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
WPRI

Producer Chris Sparling talks new Naomi Watts movie

Chris Sparling has produced many film projects in the past. His latest – “The Desperate Hour” – will hit theatres on Friday, February 25. Will Gilbert caught up with Sparling ahead of the film’s release. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed...
MOVIES
Vulture

Naomi Watts Will Play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s Roger Ailes Series

Little did we know that Fox News was full of Australians all along. Showtime has announced that Naomi Watts is going to play Gretchen Carlson in its upcoming limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, which stars Russell Crowe. Showtime’s series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room. According to Showtime’s release, the series will focus primarily on the past decade, but also include flashbacks to earlier moments in his career. Carlson was a key figure in the end of Ailes’s reign, as she was the first woman to file a sexual-harassment suit against him, which led to his firing. As it happens, Watts isn’t the only actress who’s supposed to play Gretchen Carlson in a high profile project, or even the only Australian. Nicole Kidman has signed onto Annapurna’s Megyn Kelly movie, which stars Charlize Theron as Kelly and has cast Margot Robbie as an associate producer at the network. Two blonde actress best friends playing the same role in the same time period — David Lynch would be thrilled.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Chris Sparling
Person
Michael Moore
Person
Phillip Noyce
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Film Star
KTVZ

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had a formal date on Sunday. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, but walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTNH.com

At The Movies: ‘Studio 666’ ; ‘The Desperate Hour’

(WTNH) — Dave Grohl follows up his Oscar-worthy in the Tenacious D movie with a starring role in ‘Studio 666.’. Demons still around – his own as a rock star with writer’s block, and the real ones that he conjures up trying to record his next record. It’s gross-out funny stuff, with a dash of ‘Spinal Tap.’
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Austin

The monster in The Cursed has more bite than the film itself

When it comes to successful horror films, the No. 1 factor is mood. If filmmakers hope to engage their viewers and have them on the edge of their seats throughout, they need to set the mood early. Without that crucial element, a horror film becomes much less compelling and, consequently, less watchable.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy