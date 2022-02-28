Euphoria: Zendaya-led HBO series is the most tweeted about show of the decade

On TV, the attendees of Euphoria season two, episode one’s New Year’s Eve party were engaging in all manner of gleeful teenage messiness, but on set, sources claim, a much grimmer scene was unfolding. Production sources told the Daily Beast in a report from March 4 that the atmosphere on Euphoria’s set was “hellish,” consisting of 18-hour work days, chilly weather with no holding areas for extras, and meals provided long after the six-hour mark that SAG-AFTRA mandates. But in a statement, HBO says “production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”
