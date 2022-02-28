Euphoria: Zendaya-led HBO series is the most tweeted about show of the decade

Maude Apatow's Lexi Howard has quietly always been one of the most interesting characters on Euphoria. In Season 1 of Sam Levinson's HBO drama, even as she and Rue (Zendaya) drifted apart, she continued to stand by and support her former best friend. And if she seemed committed to being her own person then (who could ever forget when she dressed up as Bob Ross on Halloween?), Season 2 is proving just how much of an ambitious, sensitive individual she is.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO