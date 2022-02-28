Purdue Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 68-65 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Purdue fell to No. 8 in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll.

It's the lowest national ranking of the season for the Boilermakers, who sit at 24-5 and 13-5 in the Big Ten Conference.

Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Arizona. But after seven of the top 10 teams in the country lost last week, there's been a shakeup in the rest of the rankings.

Purdue was among five Big Ten teams ranked and still the highest-rated team in the conference. The team's next opponent, Wisconsin, moved to No. 10. The other league teams in the top 25 included No. 20 Illinois, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa. Michigan State also received votes.

Against the Spartans, the Boilermakers struggled to control the basketball, turning it over 17 times while only making one 3-pointer for the game.

Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with a career-high 25 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a late 3-pointer by Michigan State junior guard Tyson Walker to go up by three in the final seconds.

Purdue shot 52% from the field, but only attempted 48 shot attempts — a season-low. The team is scheduled to play Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. ET.

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Feb. 28

Here is the Week 17 Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

1. Gonzaga (24-3)

2. Arizona (25-3)

3. Baylor (24-3)

4. Duke (25-4)

5. Auburn (25-4)

6. Kansas (23-5)

7. Kentucky (23-6)

8. Purdue (24-5)

9. Providence (24-3)

10. Wisconsin (23-5)

11. Villanova (21-7)

12. Texas Tech (22-7)

13. Tennessee (21-7)

14. Arkansas (23-6)

15. Houston (24-4)

16. USC (25-4)

17. UCLA (21-6)

18. UConn (21-7)

19. Saint Mary’s (24-6)

20. Illinois (20-8)

21. Texas (21-8)

22. Murray State (28-2)

23. Ohio State (18-8)

24. Iowa (20-8)

25. Alabama (19-10)

Others receiving votes:

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

