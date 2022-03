A 72-year-old Lebanon County man on Monday pleaded guilty to federal authorities to threatening to kill Democratic members of the U.S. Senate last year. Kenelm L. Shirk, of Lebanon, threatened to murder Democratic members of the Senate in retaliation for the performance of their official duties on Jan. 6, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus of the Middle District of Pennsylvania. That date was when Congress confirmed Joe Biden’s electoral college victory as president despite an insurrection and riot at the U.S. Capitol.

