For the first time, federal prosecutors on Wednesday presented a jury with the case against an alleged participant in the pro-Trump riot that overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden. Jurors also heard testimony from two people who served with the U.S. Capitol Police that day, including one longtime member of the force, who became emotional recalling the violence.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO