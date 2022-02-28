ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Cottage Health Foundation grants People's Self-Help Housing $15,000

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 8 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- People's Self-Help Housing received $15,000 from Cottage Health to enhance onsite behavioral health programming at PSHH sites throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The funds came from the Cottage Health Foundation's 2022 Network of Care Grant Program and will also be used to increase access to community resources at PSHH sites to mitigate and buffer adverse childhood experience, according to PSHH.

The PSHH property-based educational program, Camino Scholars, will be collaborating with local mental health clinics and providing a series of free, live community workshops.

The workshops will be presented by bilingual licensed clinical social workers and child therapists, and are designed to equip children and caregivers with the tools and language surrounding adverse childhood experience, according to PSHH.

The workshops will be presented virtually and will be available in both English and Spanish.

“Now more than ever, the need for mental and behavioral health services for children and youth needs to be a top priority in the education world,” said Joanna Dominguez, Director of Education.

“We are very excited to be able to provide these much-needed resources, behavioral health partnerships, parent workshops and staff trainings in support of our students. To ensure academic success, we must focus on the whole child and make this a top priority in our classrooms especially after everything our students have lived through as a result of the pandemic.”

