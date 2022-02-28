ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady PD detective charged with harassment

By Sara Rizzo
 8 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady Police Department detective has been arrested and charged with harassment. Detective Brandon Kietlinski was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree by the Glenville Police Department.

On Saturday, February 26, the Schenectady Police Department said they were notified of a complaint filed with the Glenville Police Department. The complaint alleged that Kietlinski harassed two people. Kietlinski then turned himself into Glenville police.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford issued the following statement:

“Allegations of harassment made by the public against members of the Schenectady Police Department are taken seriously. This incident will be investigated by the Office of Professional Standards. While the investigation takes place, Detective Kietlinski will be placed on administrative leave. It is my expectation that all members of the Schenectady Police Department will conduct themselves as consummate professionals while on duty, and off duty. The Schenectady Police Department will cooperate fully with the Glenville Police Department and the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the complainants and their desire to seek protection and justice.”

Chief Clifford
