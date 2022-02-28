ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Budget Surplus Grows Another $1.5B

By LEARFIELD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s budget surplus has grown another one-and-a-half-billion dollars over the last three months....

Comments / 5

Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

Vote out Walz! He doesn’t have a clue how badly he has lowered Minnesota standards! Burn Minneapolis, increased crimes of all types , murders, carjacking, a fraud of $250 million with Feed the Hungry , trashed small businesses and would of give up his powers during pandemic, and Minnesota has some of the highest taxes in the country! VOTE WALZ OUT !

6
 

