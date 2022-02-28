Juvenile charged in Jefferson County death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 17-year-old is charged with murder following the discovery of a body in Brighton Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified that a body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning near Oak Ridge Road.

The victim was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Kendrell Laforres Body.

The suspect, 17, is being held on $75,000 bond.

