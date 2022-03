I'm not sure there is a more appropriate way to describe Ohio State's huge 80-69 win over Michigan State in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Buckeyes continue to be extremely short-handed and played Thursday night with only 10 available healthy players (of which only eight saw the floor). Kyle Young and Zed Key were among those not available on a night where the Scarlet and Gray really needed a bounce-back performance.

