How To Order a 2022 Chevy Silverado

The Performance Data Recorder system for the 2022 Chevy Camaro sports coupe is currently unavailable to order, GM Authority has learned. The Performance Data Recorder, also known as the PDR, is an integrated onboard camera system developed by Cosworth that allows users to record a high-definition video of their driving experiences with the option to add a telemetry overlay on top of the footage. The system is also capable of using GPS to map a track or autocross course, which is used for recording session times at new venues, and recording and storing data related to driver inputs for the user to review and analyze after a track day or hotlapping session. The PDR is an optional feature on the 2022 Chevy Camaro SS and ZL1 and is also available on other high-end GM performance cars like the C8 Corvette Stingray and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO