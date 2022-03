Read Across America Day was Wednesday, March 2, but Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy continued the celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday in the days following. The library hosted “Celebrate Seuss: A Library Adventure” Friday evening, which offered different activity stations for children and their families, who moved through the experience in 15-minute intervals. Local teenagers dressed up at Dr. Seuss characters. This marked the second year the library celebrated Seuss in this format, following years of hosting a green eggs and ham breakfast. For more information on upcoming events at the library, visit mslibrary.org or call 717-653-1510.

MOUNT JOY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO