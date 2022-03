Two of the top teams from the 915 are ready to tip-off in the regional semifinal round of the Texas state basketball playoffs for the second straight year. Americas (6A) and Chapin (5A) will represent El Paso in the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs, each set to play on Friday evening. If either team wins, the regional championship game is set for this Saturday with the winner advancing to the UIL State Tournament.

EL PASO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO