From the Farm: Grain bin safety with Rodie Jelleberg, Superior Grain Bins

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are wrapping up our weeklong series for Grain Bin Safety Week with a particular message to farm wives.

Rodie Jelleberg of Superior Grain Bins is the one delivering that message to make sure a family is safe throughout the year.

His message:

“Stay out of the grain bin at all costs. Doesn’t matter what the situation is. Moving parts, the issue of engulfment, entrapment,” Jelleberg said. “A lot of guys, when the bins will get crusted over, they’ll hop in there, they can fall through. Every year we hear numerous cases of people getting hurt, injured, killed.”

“For the kids, stay out of the bin. For the wives, preach to you husband ‘Stay out of that bin,'” Jelleberg continued. “And the other thing is the buddy system. Always have someone there, somebody that is going to be your doublecheck if you will, keep you safe, keep you out of that bin. And make sure you come home alive.”

Jelleberg said the wives could have more power than anything or anyone else in keeping their husbands out of grain bins.

So farm wives, if you know your husband is headed to the bin, make sure he has a second thought about that.

We appreciate Rodie Jelleberg of Superior Grain Bins with that message.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.