ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

From the Farm: Grain bin safety with Rodie Jelleberg, Superior Grain Bins

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1gOT_0eReefvJ00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are wrapping up our weeklong series for Grain Bin Safety Week with a particular message to farm wives.

Rodie Jelleberg of Superior Grain Bins is the one delivering that message to make sure a family is safe throughout the year.

His message:

“Stay out of the grain bin at all costs. Doesn’t matter what the situation is. Moving parts, the issue of engulfment, entrapment,” Jelleberg said. “A lot of guys, when the bins will get crusted over, they’ll hop in there, they can fall through. Every year we hear numerous cases of people getting hurt, injured, killed.”

“For the kids, stay out of the bin. For the wives, preach to you husband ‘Stay out of that bin,'” Jelleberg continued. “And the other thing is the buddy system. Always have someone there, somebody that is going to be your doublecheck if you will, keep you safe, keep you out of that bin. And make sure you come home alive.”

Jelleberg said the wives could have more power than anything or anyone else in keeping their husbands out of grain bins.

So farm wives, if you know your husband is headed to the bin, make sure he has a second thought about that.

We appreciate Rodie Jelleberg of Superior Grain Bins with that message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Farmers sick of waiting for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Technology has made life much easier in a lot of ways for farmers. But when they need repairs, it’s the technology that often gives them the biggest headaches. “What’s happening is now if a machine goes down, we’re at the mercy of a dealership waiting on them to either come out […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District adopts new Covid-19 protocol

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of new masking guidelines by the state, Urbana Park District officials announced new Covid-19 protocol. Starting Thursday, masks are recommended, but not required when children under the age of 5 are not present. Likewise, social distancing is also recommended but not required. However, masks are still required when children […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Historic building moved to park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building was uprooted and moved to a park on Wednesday. The Leland Farm House Summer Kitchen was moved from South Willemore Avenue to Washington Park. The park used to be owned by Leland Farms in the 1860’s If you would like to help save the Leland Farmhouse, go to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘Trails and Rails’ program looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site is looking for volunteers to join the “Trails and Rails” program. “Trails and Rails” is a partnership between Amtrak and the National Park Service in which volunteers speak with passengers about local history, natural and cultural resources and landmarks along the route from Springfield to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Champaign Fire battles house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters extinguished a house fire Thursday night at 804 Centennial Drive. Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached two-car garage when they arrived. They deployed several hose lines to combat the fire and managed to keep the fire primarily contained to the garage. No one was hurt, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield branch collection begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield’s first branch collection of 2022 begins next week. The city’s newly-expanded branch collection program now provides four curbside collections each year. Everyone household in the city will receive one pickup in March, with each quadrant of the city having its own collection date. Branches must be placed […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

People turn to public transport as gas prices soar

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s no secret that gas prices have been rising over the past few weeks, leaving people with empty tanks to keep their wallets full. Some people have been riding the bus to save money. One person said she started riding the bus more than just to get around town. She takes […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

CDC updates COVID-19 community levels map

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC updated its COVID-19 community level map on Thursday and nearly two-thirds of Illinois counties are listed as having a low level of community transmission. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Grain Bins#Grain Bin Safety Week#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

U of I students to host supply drive for Ukrainian refugees

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Illinois College of Medicine students will host a medical and physical goods supply drive to provide support to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Students will start collecting goods on Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will be held at the UIUC Alma Mater located at the corner of Wright […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Fire battles house fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Rantoul battled a house fire Wednesday evening. The fire happened at 1601 Gleason Drive. Rantoul dispatch confirmed the fire began at approximately 8:47 p.m. It is not known if anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out. Witnesses saw a firefighter being treated in an ambulance. Another […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Officials consider early morning fire suspicious

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters were called to an early morning fire on Wednesday. Fire officials said the fire was at a house on West Waggoner at around 4:00 a.m. Investigators determined that the house was vacant and under construction. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however, officials are considering it suspicious.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Carle receives American Rescue Plan funds to combat violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ten different groups across Champaign County are getting help from the City of Champaign to reduce gun violence. It’s another step leaders are taking to achieve Victory Over Violence. The city divided more than $2.5 million of American rescue Plan money between the ten groups. Crime Stoppers was one of those […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WCIA

Springfield firefighters respond to vacant house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a fire in a vacant house near 13th street and North Grand Avenue at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials said a crew remained on the scene for over four hours. The building is a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is still under […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Officer presence in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a police presence in Mattoon. Officers said it was near Old State and Lerna roads. There is no confirmation on why officers have gathered. This is a developing story.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Gas prices are on the rise

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’ve driven by a gas station lately, you probably grimaced. Prices have surged past the $4.00 mark in our area. It’s something experts warned us would happen, but it’s still an unwelcome sight. We reported last week, Gas Buddy predicted prices would go up by 50 cents because of the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: Celebrating Japanese Holiday ‘Hinamatsuri’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Japanese holiday Hinamatsuri, or Girls’ Day, falls on March 3rd every year. It’s where parents pray for the prosperity and happiness of their daughters. A doll display plays a significant role in the holiday. The U of I’s Japan House house has at-home kits available for families wanting to make […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“Unofficial” to start Friday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend is “Unofficial” in Campustown. The event was once known for drawing thousands to Champaign-Urbana to take part in excessive partying, but the popularity of the event has gone down. U of I and city officials said on the phone they think this weekend will be calm, but students said […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana keeps mask guidance

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana School Board has decided to keep its COVID-19 mitigation in place. For at least the next few weeks. Questions and discussion regarding the districts mask policy lasted more than an hour at the board meeting Tuesday. After the state changed its guidance on masks, Urbana Superintendent talked about how […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Village President addresses death of trustee

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Chatham and its president are mourning the loss of longtime trustee Matthew Mau after he was killed in a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. Mau, 38, was the driver of a van that crashed into the side of a semi-truck on Route 128 at 2100 North Road […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy