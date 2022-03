The jury has found former Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian not guilty on all charges resulting from his role in a deadly 2015 train derailment. The eight women and four men deliberated for less than 90 minutes before coming to their verdict Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the jury panel had to start deliberations over, after one juror dropped out due to a death in the family.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO